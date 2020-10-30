Her side of the story. Kailyn Lowry spoke out for the first time since being arrested in September for an alleged altercation with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

“Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed,” the Teen Mom 2 star’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 29. “The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

The statement continued, “Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”

Lowry, 28, was taken into police custody on September 26 following a dispute with Lopez, 26, over their 3-year-old son, Lux. Lopez alleged in court documents obtained by Us that the MTV personality “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso” on September 4 after he cut Lux’s long hair without her permission.

When authorities spoke with Lowry by phone, she denied that she “became physical” with Lopez, according to the court documents. After her arrest, she was released on her own recognizance without bail and ordered to have no contact with Lopez. The reality star, who also shares 3-month-old son Creed with Lopez, is set to be arraigned on January 21, 2021.

Lowry publicly slammed Lopez for giving their eldest son a haircut via her Instagram Story on September 5, writing, “Parenting with a narcissist be like… Control tactic.” He later defended himself on Instagram Live, telling his followers that he can “make a decision” for Lux as the child’s father and insisting that he only “cut off a little bit of his edges.” Lowry previously said that she would not trim the boy’s hair “until he wants to cut it.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum also shares sons Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and ex-husband Javi Marroquin, respectively.