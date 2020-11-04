Reaching a compromise. Kailyn Lowry said that she no longer intends to butt heads with the fathers of her four children — Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez and Jo Rivera.

On a recent episode of her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast, the Teen Mom 2 star spoke with her cohost, Vee Rivera, about agreeing to allow her children to be with their dads on Christmas Day.

“In our agreement that I have with Javi and Jo, it says that this year, Christmas Eve, I think, is mine until Christmas Day at 12. But I don’t personally care about Christmas, so we don’t have to listen to the agreement,” the 28-year-old explained on the Tuesday, November 3, episode. “I told both of them they can have Christmas, like, that’s all theirs. I don’t care. But in the event that we got into a fight and I changed my mind, we would just fall back to the custody agreement because that is supposed to help.”

The reality star continued, “I’m not gonna fight. I’m not fighting with nobody. You know what? [In] 2021, Vee, I’m not even f–king playing. I am done paying for attorneys. I have six attorneys. When I told you I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

Lowry shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Rivera, 28, son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Marroquin, 27, and son Lux, 3, with ex-boyfriend Lopez, 26. In July, she welcomed her fourth son, 3-month-old Creed, with Lopez.

Late last month, Us Weekly confirmed that Lowry was arrested in September for allegedly assaulting Lopez while exchanging custody at his house. The MTV personality was accused of punching her former beau during a dispute regarding their 3-year-old son.

According to court docs obtained by Us, Lopez alleged that Lowry “started attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso because she did not want the child’s hair cut.” He additionally claimed that he “did not fight back,” and his sister said that she allegedly “attempted to pull Kailyn off” of him.

Lowry later spoke out about the allegations through her attorneys. “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed,” her rep said in a statement to Us on October 29. “The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year.”

The statement continued, “Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”