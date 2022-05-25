Calling it quits. After more than a decade on Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry revealed that she is ready to part ways with the franchise.

Lowry, 30, told host Dr. Drew Pinsky during the season 11 reunion that she didn’t “necessarily” want to be part of the franchise anymore. “I think I need to move on,” she said on the Tuesday, May 24, episode. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

She continued, “I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end.”

Lowry added that she hoped she at least had “a small part in” setting an example for other teens after Pinsky pointed out that the birth rate among young Americans had lowered since she began her time on the reality series.

The MTV personality recently sparked exit rumors after she commented on a social media post from the show’s official Instagram account. “Thankful for the opportunities & never discredit that I was able to branch out bc of it,” she responded to a clip of herself in May. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey! Can’t wait to watch everyone’s stories unfold in future episodes!”

Eagle-eyed followers also noticed that a Facebook account that seemingly belongs to the reality star responded to questions about her future on Teen Mom. That same month, a fan commented on the page for Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast, writing, “If Kail is done with Teen Mom, I will never watch TM2 again. Literally only watched the franchise for Kail.”

Lowry, for her part, replied, “I am done! I declined the new show, TMFR, & girls night in.”

The Pennsylvania native, who joined the show during its debut in 2011, has been vocal about her issues with the franchise. During season 11, Lowry called out producers for expecting her to film parts of her life that her costars decide not to show.

“Everything that I do is, like, babysat and watched. Like, they’re hounding me to talk about my baby dads, but where’s Leah [Messer] talking about Corey [Simms] and Jeremy [Calvert]?” she said during an episode in May. “I don’t want to give you the stuff that I’m doing when I’m not respected in the same way as them and then you guys want me to elaborate on this, like, Javi [Marroquin] and Kail possibly getting back together. Like, come on now. Why would I wanna film that?”

Lowry has previously called out her time on the show when she took a six-month break from filming in August 2021. Earlier this month, the 16 and Pregnant alum offered an update on her personal life after questioning how Teen Mom 2 addressed her coparenting dynamic with Chris Lopez.

“I don’t think it paints the full picture,” Lowry, who shares Lux, 4, and Creed, 21 months, with Lopez wrote via Instagram in March. “The choice I’ve had to make have been very challenging for me. I’ve always wanted the best for my kids and Chris is no exception to that. … My character and feelings have [not] changed when it comes to my kids’ relationships with their dad.”

The podcast host noted that she wanted her children to spend time with their father. “Time with both parents is so important and it doesn’t only benefit them — but me as well,” she added at the time. “I want my kids to have a relationship with their dad, but Chris’ capacity to parent these kids is very different than Javi and Jo. It has been super challenging for me to navigate the restrictions surrounding his coparenting, and I ultimately didn’t make the decision, the judge did.”

Lowry also shares son Isaac, 12, with ex Jo Rivera and son Lincoln, 8, with Marroquin.

