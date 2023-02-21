The Teen Mom 2 cameras may have stopped filming, but the drama between Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin is never-ending.

Fans have long watched the former couple — who were married from 2012 to 2016 and share son Lincoln, whom they welcomed in 2013 — as they’ve feuded on TV, social media and in real life. The twosome always had a rocky relationship, which culminated in Lowry pushing Marroquin on an episode of the MTV series. It was a harrowing moment that the Pennsylvania native reflected on during a 2021 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, calling the incident a mistake she’ll “regret for the rest of [her] life.”

Toward the end of their romance the U.S. Air Force recruiter admittedly blamed his then-wife for having a miscarriage, which he apologized for in a 2016 episode of the series.

“I knew it was no one’s fault. It wasn’t your fault, and it wasn’t my fault. I needed to blame somebody, and I was taking it out on you. I’m sorry for being mean to you when it all happened,” Marroquin told Lowry at the time. “In my head, I’m thinking, ‘She shouldn’t have went to the gym, she shouldn’t have gone to jiu jitsu,’ or stuff like that. Even though I know it had nothing to do with that.”

When it came time to call it quits, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “Kail knew divorce was inevitable. There was always a disconnect.”

The insider added: “The bottom line is they were two strong personalities who both want to be in control living together. They clashed.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lowry and Marroquin continued to have periods of drama — and even flirtatious moments — in the years since their divorce. During his brief relationship with Lowry’s Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus, the former couple were on the outs — until the pair’s 2018 split, which led to the serviceman appearing on Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast in to spill the tea on his relationship with the Florida native.

Despite their reconciliation at the time, the former spouses would only go on to feud again after Lowry revealed in an October 2020 episode of Teen Mom 2 that her ex attempted to hook up with her in the parking lot of a Wawa — while he was still in a relationship with Lauren Comeau, with whom he welcomed son Eli in November 2018. (Lowry, for her part, is also mom of son Isaac, born in 2010, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and sons Lux and Creed, born 2017 and 2020, respectively, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez.) Several months after Lowry’s claim, Comeau — who got engaged to Marroquin in June 2019 — accused her then-fiancé of cheating on her in since-deleted posts she shared in January 2021.

After Marroquin and Comeau called it quits, they ultimately got back together in 2022. Their love triangle with Lowry, however, only continued to make headlines the following year after the Pride Over Pity author accused Marroquin of giving her the cold shoulder whenever he has been in a relationship with Comeau. “IN MY OPINION he is not completely transparent with her about everything between me and him so he keeps us divided,” Lowry wrote via Instagram comments in February 2023 after claiming that Marroquin refused to take a photo with her and Lincoln and their son’s flag football match. “He will never own that,” she added.

Keep scrolling to see Lowry and Marroquin’s biggest ups and downs throughout the years: