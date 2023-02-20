Airing out their dirty laundry. Teen Mom 2 alums Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are calling each other out — and the exes aren’t holding anything back amid the drama.

The latest feud between the former couple — who were married from 2012 to 2017 and share son Lincoln, 9 — began when Lowry, 30, discussed a recent coparenting incident between her and Marroquin, also 30, on the Thursday, February 16, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast.

The former MTV personality, who is also mother of son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera and sons Lux, 5, and Creed, 2, with ex Chris Lopez, claimed through tears on the podcast that Marroquin refused to take a photo with her and Lincoln at his recent flag football practice. Lowry also discussed how upset she was because she felt that she couldn’t sign up her two youngest sons for the same league because her ex-husband’s youngest son, Eli, 4, whom he shares with girlfriend Lauren Comeau, is already involved in the organization — and worried that doing so would trigger Marroquin and Comeau, 31, to pull their son out.

After Teen Mom fan account @teenmomshaderoom___ shared a snippet of the episode via Instagram, the U.S. Air Force recruiter clapped back at his ex-wife in the comments section.

“The only reason I’m addressing this publicly is because I’m sick of this one-sided narrative with our coparenting,” Marroquin — whose on-and-off relationships with Comeau and Lowry have played out on social media and TV for years — wrote on Saturday, February 18. “I’ve f—ked up, I’ve been an a—hole, but I’m not going to ever apologize for putting healthy boundaries in place that should have been established a long time ago and focusing on my family.”

In his lengthy response, the serviceman claimed, “A relationship is NOT the sole reason for our coparenting issues. The number one reason we have issues is for this bulls—t here,” adding, “Nothing is private, my personal life isn’t private, our parenting struggles aren’t private, yet she demands privacy about everything and I haven’t taken any of the issues I have with her and our coparenting public over the last year.”

Marroquin added: “Before any relationship started we were still back and forth, email to texting and back. But again it’s easier to cast blame on a relationship instead of acknowledging coparenting hasn’t been and isn’t perfect.”

Lowry, for her part, replied to her ex-husband in the comments, claiming that he blocked her on his account.

“Up until August of 2022 Javi and I were so cool. He even told me in august SPECIFICALLY that he’s always gonna be there for me and he had my back regardless. Out of nowhere, Javi flipped a switch & said back to [communicating via] email only. He also switched up on all our mutual friends at this time. Javi only acts like this with Lauren because IN MY OPINION he is not completely transparent with her about everything between me and him so he keeps us divided. He will never own that,” the Pride Over Pity author alleged.

“I can absolutely do boundaries,” Lowry continued. “I don’t want to be with Javi. But being an absolute d—k to me is not necessary. He’s always been the one to come on to me. Never the other way around, let’s be clear on that.”

Teen Mom 2 fans will remember the October 2020 episode in which the Delaware resident claimed that Marroquin “tried to f—k [her] … in the Wawa parking lot, while your girlfriend is home with your son … just this past week.”

At the time, Lowry told her MTV producer that Marroquin “pulled into the Wawa parking lot while I was getting gas and was like, ‘Hey what’s up?’ then he opened the door and was like, ‘I wanna f—k you, plain and simple.’ I said ‘Bye, Javi’ … I have all the texts of him trying to meet up.”

Soon after the episode aired, Lowry apologized to Comeau for discussing the drama on TV.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode. She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however, have never experienced that being exploited on TV,” the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast cohost wrote via Twitter at the time. “I did have a private conversation with her, but owe her a public apology as well.”

Marroquin and Comeau got engaged in June 2019 after two years of dating and have split multiple times since due to cheating allegations. They last called it quits in January 2021 but got back together in late 2022. Lowry, for her part, has been in a relationship with Elijah Scott since April of last year.