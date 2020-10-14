Over the drama. Kailyn Lowry admitted that she may have gone too far after airing ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s flirty text messages on Teen Mom 2.

During the Tuesday, October 13, episode of the MTV reality series, the 28-year-old “Coffee Convos” podcast host claimed that her 27-year-old ex-husband asked to hook up with her, despite being hesitant to cooperate with their coparenting agreement. The exes, who share 6-year-old son Lincoln, wed in September 2012 and split four years later.

After watching the drama play out on Tuesday night, Lowry took to Twitter to apologize to Lauren Comeau, Marroquin’s fiancée, with whom he shares 20-month-old son Eli.

“I want to publicly apologize to Lauren in regards to tonight’s episode,” Lowry wrote, noting that the women also had a “private conversation” about the allegations. “She didn’t deserve the humiliation she was put through due to a situation between Javi & me. I’ve been in her shoes and I’ve felt that pain, however have never experienced that being exploited on tv.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum shares son Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lux, 3, with Chris Lopez. In July, Lowry gave birth to her second child with Lopez, 26, a baby boy named Creed. Before claiming that Marroquin attempted to make a pass at her, the Pennsylvania native opened up about negotiating a new system with her ex-husband and Rivera, 28, hoping they would agree to meet halfway for exchanges.

“Javi was fine with it, he was cool with it,” Lowry said in a clip from Tuesday’s episode. “You agreed to meet me halfway but now, because it’s not convenient for you, you’re not gonna do it? Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son? … I really thought we were good for a little while.”

Lowry has faced plenty of ups and downs when it comes to coparenting, but hasn’t let the complications keep her from raising strong kids. Before welcoming her fourth child, the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively that she was ready to face motherhood alone after having “no contact” with Lopez for some time.

“At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids,” she said at the time. “I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”