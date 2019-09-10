Kailyn Lowry may not be with Javi Marroquin anymore, but she’s still involved in his life. Lowry, who shares 5-year-old son Lincoln with her ex-husband, opens up on a new episode of her “Coffee Convos With Kail Lowry & Lindsie Chrisley” podcast, detailing what happened between Marroquin and Lauren Comeau.

“I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem. I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up,” Lowry, 27, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it.”

The “mess” she’s referring to is the argument between Marroquin and Comeau last month, which resulted in a 911 call and the police arriving to their home.

“I was called eight times in the middle of the night. So I’m thinking somebody died and that was really upsetting. I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know what to do,” Lowry continues, noting that both Marrioquin and the police called her. In a 911 call obtained by RadarOnline, he said he was “trying to get someone out of my house.” That person was later revealed to be his sister Lidia. No arrests were made at the scene.

Scroll below for more, including Marroquin’s apology.