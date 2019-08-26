



Javi Marroquin is ready to apologize to Lauren Comeau.

The 16 and Pregnant alum, 26, took to Instagram on Monday, August 26, to apologize to his fiancée, 26, after she told him to “respect women” following their massive fight. In a note to Comeau, Marroquin expressed his remorse for how he treated his fiancée of two months and vowed to be a better man.

“Lauren, I’m sorry for my mistakes,” he wrote. “I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you. I’m sorry I took you for granted.”

Marroquin continued, “I could say sorry for a million things but I’m sorry will never be enough. I hurt the one person that I love the most. I will do everything in my power to become a better man and hopefully one day you can forgive me. I’ll do anything to have you home.”

The MTV personality also dedicated his apology letter to his two sons, 9-month-old Eli, whom he shares with Comeau, and 5-year-old Lincoln, whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

“To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man,” he wrote. “I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love.”

The Teen Mom 2 star continued, “I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”

Marroquin’s words are in reference to an Instagram post Comeau wrote about raising her son to “respect women” following the Teen Mom 2 couple’s explosive argument.

“To be a mother of a son is one of the most important things you can do to change the world,” she captioned a photo of her and Eli, quoting author Shannon L. Adler. “Raise them to respect women, raise them to stand up for others, raise them to be kind.”

Comeau’s post came eight days after police were called to her and Marroquin’s Delaware home on August 17. In a 911 call obtained by RadarOnline, Marroquin told the dispatcher that he was “trying to get someone out of my house,” who he later revealed was his sister Lidia. No arrests were made.

After the incident, Comeau unfollowed Marroquin on Instagram and deleted photos of them together, which led fans to speculate that the couple had split. Two days after the 911 call, the gym owner took to Instagram with a cryptic quote about “losing everything,” which many believe to be about his fiancée.

“If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come,” the quote read.

Marroquin and Comeau got engaged on June 17 after two years of on-and-off dating. They welcomed their son in November 2018. Before his relationship with Comeau, Marroquin was married to Lowry from 2012 to 2015.

