Taking their love to Tulum! Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his fiancée, Lauren Comeau, jetted off to Mexico for a romantic — and adventurous — vacation just one month after getting engaged.

“Today we went swimming in cenotes (sinkholes), and rode atv’s through the jungle. All thanks to @otulumhotel for having the best hospitality. If you want a getaway to Mexico, this place is definitely the place to be,” the reality star, 26, captioned a series of Instagram pictures on Tuesday, July 15, that showed the newly engaged couple enjoying their getaway.

The Arbonne International district manager, for her part, shared multiple flirty posts with her beau, including a cheeky picture that showed her in a bikini with Marroquin’s hand placed on her backside.

“Cheers to another day in paradise with you,” Comeau wrote alongside the snap on Wednesday, July 16. “Today was spent scuba diving at an incredible cenote.”

On Tuesday, Comeau teased the idea of the couple getting pregnant with their second child on the trip. “What do y’all think we should name baby #2?” she captioned a video that showed the two exchanging kisses during a night swim. (The duo are parents of 8-month-old son, Eli Joseph.)

In the clip, Marroquin gushes that he’s “in paradise” with his “fiancée” before pulling her close and planting a smooch on her.

Their tropical vacay comes weeks after Marroquin proposed to Comeau, whom he’s been dating on and off since 2017.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me. Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete,” the former military man announced on Instagram at the time. “Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

Prior to his relationship with Comeau, the MTV personality was married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry. The former couple share 5-year-old son Lincoln and finalized their divorce in 2016 after four years of marriage.

