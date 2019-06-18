Summer lovin’! Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is engaged to girlfriend Lauren Comeau, as he revealed on Instagram on Tuesday, June 18.

“June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote in the post. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

He continued: “Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

News of the pair’s engagement comes two months after Marroquin, 26, admitted that he was planning to pop the question to Comeau, 27. “I have a plan, hopefully we stick to that plan,” the reality star said on the “Teen Mom Time” podcast in April. “I do plan on [getting engaged] this year.”

The military alum also revealed that he had already asked the South Carolina native’s father for permission to propose. “I did talk to her dad,” the MTV personality noted. “Everything is right on track.”

Marroquin and Comeau have been dating on and off since 2017. In May 2018, the duo announced they they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Eli Joseph, now 7 months, was born that November.

Marroquin was previously married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares 5-year-old son Lincoln, but the 16 and Pregnant alum, 27, filed for divorce in 2015. Their split was finalized in late 2016.

The Pothead Haircare founder’s tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband has played out on Teen Mom 2. “We’re up and down. We fight every other day,” she said earlier this month. “It’s a real love/hate relationship … parent-ship.”

Lowry and Comeau, meanwhile, keep their distance from each other. “I think we’re just gonna let it flow and let it happen naturally, so whenever we cross paths and they just talk and stop and meet, I mean, we’re not gonna force it,” Marroquin told Us exclusively in November 2018. “We’re not gonna set up a dinner date or whatnot. We’re gonna see each other at sporting events, like basketball is starting up again in the winter, but we’re just gonna let it happen naturally and when it happens, it happens.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost is also the mother of sons Isaac, 9, and Lux, 22 months, whom she shares with exes Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez, respectively.

