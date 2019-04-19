Taking the next step! Javi Marroquin revealed that he’s “on track” to pop the question to girlfriend Lauren Comeau by the end of 2019.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, made the sweet admission while appearing on Radar Online’s “Teen Mom Time” podcast on Thursday, April 18.

“I have a plan, hopefully we stick to that plan. … I do plan on it being this year,” he said.

In fact, the reality star said he has already taken steps toward making his dream a reality — including getting a blessing from 28-year-old Comeau’s father, who resides in Australia.

“I did talk to her dad and everything is right on track.” Marroquin said of his would-be father-in-law.

And that’s not all — the military vet also been laying some groundwork in the engagement ring department: “In the works,” he quipped of choosing a piece to bestow upon his love.

The couple celebrated their one year anniversary in March. As a present to Comeau, the gym owner covered up the matching chess piece he had tattooed on his ribcage with ex Briana DeJesus.

“Happy anniversary babe @lauren3elizabeth,” he captioned a now-deleted Instagram shot of the redone artwork. “Kids, don’t get tattoos.”

The twosome, who previously dated in 2017, reconciled in March 2018 following Marroquin’s split from DeJesus, 24.

They welcomed their first child together, son Eli, on November 15 after announcing they were expecting in July.

“A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future. Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy … For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it. And to you @lauren3elizabeth thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together,” Marroquin wrote on Instagram at the time.

