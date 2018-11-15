He’s here! Javi Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Thursday, November 15, Radar Online reports.

Comeau gave birth weeks before her December 1 due date, per Radar. “Mom and baby are doing great. It was me, her mother and her sister-in-law in the delivery room,” Marroquin told the outlet, noting the couple haven’t decided on a name yet.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, and Comeau — who dated briefly in 2017 and reunited after Marroquin split from costar Briana DeJesus — announced they were expecting a baby in May 2018. The MTV star shared an adorable photo of the pair as Marroquin’s son Lincoln — whom he shares with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry — held a sheet of sonograms. He captioned the sweet shot, “Been kinda quiet lately for many reasons. I was sad I couldn’t share the good news because I was afraid of what people would say. The amount of love I’ve received is so overwhelming and so appreciated. I realized No negative comment will take this moment away from us.”

“A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future. Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy. Gonna go on a little hiatus from social media to take all this in and enjoy it with my family and loved ones. For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it,” he continued, before directing the attention to the mommy-to-be, “And to you @lauren3elizabeth thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together.” The couple later announced the child’s gender in Delaware during a gender reveal party two months later.

The reality star revealed he was “a little nervous” to tell Lowry that he was expecting his second child, exclusively telling Us Weekly in May, “Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other.”

However, Teen Mom 2 fans most likely won’t get to know Marroquin’s new lady despite their rekindled romance — he told Radar Online in July that Comeau “doesn’t want to be camera.”

