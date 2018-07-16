The blue confetti means one thing: Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is expecting a boy with his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

Marroquin, 25, and Comeau hosted a gender reveal party over the weekend in the backyard of his Delaware house, according to RadarOnline.com, which was the first to break the news. The couple invited a bunch of kids to the soccer-themed party, including Lincoln, Marroquin’s son with his ex Kailyn Lowry. Marroquin wore a blue soccer jersey for the event, Comeau pulled a pink jersey over her baby bump, and Lincoln wore a gray jersey that read “Big Brother.” And in the big reveal, blue confetti announced Lincoln will indeed have a little brother.

The couple, who met at a wedding in 2017, announced the pregnancy on Instagram on May 30. “The amount of love I’ve received is so overwhelming and so appreciated,” Marroquin wrote at the time. “A baby is a blessing and I am ecstatic for the future. Lincoln is happy, I’m happy, and Lauren is happy … For those sending love, thank you! We appreciate it. And to you @lauren3elizabeth thank you for blessing me with another child. We are gonna be amazing parents together.”

And on Tuesday, July 10, Comeau showed off an ultrasound image on Instagram. “Yesterday we got to see our sweet baby’s littlest feet,” she wrote. “Happy, healthy and oh so loved.”

Marroquin and Comeau originally dated from July to September 2017 and reconciled this March after Marroquin split from costar Briana DeJesus. Previously, Marroquin was married to Lowry from 2012 to 2017. In May, he told Us Weekly he was a “little nervous” to tell Lowry about Comeau’s pregnancy, saying, “Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other.”

