They’re back on! Javi Marroquin and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau are giving their relationship another chance.

Marroquin, 25, confirmed to Radar Online that he’s back with Comeau on Thursday, March 15, amid rumors he was reconciling with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

“I want to do things differently,” the Teen Mom 2 dad told the outlet about rekindling his relationship with Comeau. “I just want to enjoy it. She’s the only girl that’s been on no TV. It’s just real stuff.”

Comeau also confirmed their reunion with an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 14. She shared a photo of them together, in which he has his arm wrapped around her. She captioned it: “Sometimes, two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together.”

The pair reportedly started dating in July 2017 after meeting at a wedding. The duo called it quits in September after distance got in the way, since they both live in different cities.

Lowry and Marroquin, who is in the Air Force, sparked reconciliation rumors after he appeared on her podcast, Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley, in January. Marroquin also appeared on the Teen Mom Time podcast on March 1 and discussed whether or not they were back together. “We have our own private discussions just me and her,” Marroquin said. “But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I’ve moved on from all of that. I’m in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening.”

He added: “We have the weirdest relationship in the world. We can’t even explain it to anybody because it’s me, Kail and the boys.”

Lowry, on the other hand, made it clear that they’re not reuniting. “Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—t,” the reality star, 25, tweeted, on March 10. “Nope, he moves too funny for me,” she added in a separate tweet.

The Love Is Bubblegum author also later cryptically tweeted, “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?” She added: “If you have a child w someone idc how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent.”

Lowry filed for divorce from Marroquin in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage. The former couple share son Lincoln, 4. Marroquin started dating his Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus in October 2017, but they called it quits in January.

