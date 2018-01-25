Awkward. Teen Mom 2 stars Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry discussed his breakup with costar Briana DeJesus on the former’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with Lindsie Chrisley.

Lowry, who filed for divorce from Marroquin in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, began the Thursday, January 25, episode by asking her ex if it’s true that his relationship with DeJesus us over.

“As of right now it is,” Marroquin told Lowry. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

The Hustle & Heart author, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin, responded, “Hmmm not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the Teen Mom 2 dad, 25, asked. “There is nothing juicy to spill to be honest with you.”

As previously reported, Marroquin and DeJesus called it quits earlier this month. The pair were first linked in October, and DeJesus previously denied breakup rumors to Us Weekly in December. “Javi and I are still together. We are making plans toward our future. Our relationship has been great thus far and I believe we both see long-term potential,” DeJesus, 23, told Us exclusively on December 27. “Only the future will tell, but we’re enjoying being together and have a great time each time we are together.”

Lowry spoke exclusively to Us after news of their breakup broke. “It’s none of my business, so my mouth is closed. I wish Javi the best, as always,” the 25-year-old mother of three told Us on January 16.

Lowry and Marroquin also briefly discussed the arrest of costar Jenelle Evans’ ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp. The former MTV star was arrested on January 10 for allegedly running a meth lab in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

“I feel like he dropped off the face of the earth and now he is back,” Lowry said of Delp. When Chrisley said she believes he is still in jail, Lowry added, “Hmmm, surprise.”

“Is that really surprising for you guys?” Marroquin asked.

“No, but it’s funny. I mean it’s sad, but it’s also funny,” Lowry, who does not get along with Evans, explained.

Back in December, Lowry and Evans’ feud heated up on Twitter. The costars fought over sharing stories about each other in the media and the cease and desist letter Evans’ sent Lowry. As previously reported, Evans sent Lowry and fellow Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska cease and desist letters last month. In the letter, Houska and Lowry are accused of “defamation of character, libel and slander.” Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, also received a cease and desist letter from her daughter.

