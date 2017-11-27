Jenelle Evans is taking her feud with her Teen Mom 2 costars to another level. Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry both received a cease and desist letter from Evans on Monday, November 27.

In the letter, Houska and Lowry are accused of “defamation of character, libel and slander,” according to the documents obtained by RADAR Online.

“You are hereby warned and notified to cease and desist making false and defamatory statements regarding Mr. and Mrs. Eason and their family affairs,” the letter reads. “It has come to our attention that false and defamatory statements disparaging Mr. and Mrs. Eason’s character have been made by you via numerous social media postings.”

Evans, 25, married boyfriend David Eason on September 23 and their wedding was featured on the season 8 finale of the hit MTV series. The Read Between the Lines author has had a rocky relationship with Houska and Lowry and accused them of saying untrue things about her in the past.

Houska and Lowry, both 25, took to social media to respond to Evan’s letter.

“I just got a cease and desist from Jenelle and David. So there’s that lolll. #idonteventalkaboutyou,” Houska wrote.

I just got a cease and desist from Jenelle and David. So there's that lolll. #idonteventalkaboutyou pic.twitter.com/ip3FfXWPo1 — Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) November 27, 2017

“How does one get a cease & desist from someone they don’t care to talk about… & if i did, it’s my opinion #hijenelle #byejenelle,” Lowry tweeted.

The Pride Over Pity author also responded to Houska’s tweet, adding, “She literally posted my number on twitter last year but we get cease & desists.”

Fellow cast member Leah Messer chimed in on Twitter when a fan asked her if she also got a cease and desist letter from Evans.

“We shall see.. I haven’t made it home yet,” Meeser wrote. “I was literally harassed for a week or two via text messages from Jenelle after I was home from the reunion #thisiscraziness.”

Evans has starred on Teen Mom 2 with Houska, Lowry and Messer since January 2011. Briana DeJesus joined the cast earlier this year, and has yet to comment on the letter.

