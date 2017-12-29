The feud between Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Jenelle Evans has been reignited over Twitter. The costars are battling over sharing stories about each other in the media and the cease and desist letter Evans’ sent Lowry.

The Twitter feud started on Wednesday, December 27, when the Hustle and Heart author tweeted at her costar, “@PBandJenelley_1 Jenelle don’t ever f—ing try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLS—T.” Lowry was referring to a story about the paternity of 5-month-old son Lux that Evans shared via Instagram Story.

As previously reported, Evans sent Lowry and fellow Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska cease and desist letters last month. In the letter, Houska and Lowry are accused of “defamation of character, libel and slander.” Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, also received a cease and desist letter from her daughter.

Evans, 26, replied to Lowry’s tweet on Friday, December 29. “Kail… I have sent you screenshots of the tweets you’ve posted over the years. They we’re included in your letter but you don’t care to mention that part.. You know none of us write any of these articles we get paid to post.”

The Read Between the Lines author added, “For you to get on here AGAIN to tweet about some drama goes to show how thirsty you are for attention constantly, you try way too hard. It’s funny.”

Lowry, 25, denied receiving screenshots of tweets in the cease and desist letter and denied receiving texts from Evans about the stories she allegedly sold to the media.

“If you have 10+ mugshots do not try to blame me for you not being [able] to secure a job,” the Love is Bubblegum author tweeted on Friday. “That wasn’t even worth responding to. Over it.”

Lowry spoke to Us Weekly exclusively on Friday about Evans’ claims.

“Someone who posted my phone number on Twitter shouldn’t be sending me the cease and desist,” Lowry told to Us, referring to Evans allegedly sharing Lowry’s cellphone number.

While Houska has yet to weigh in on the Twitter drama between her costars, her father, Randy Houska, defend Lowry on Wednesday.

“That is so much bulls—t. ‘I have nothing to do with the stuff posted on my page’ Eff that,” Randy, who also appears on Teen Mom 2, tweeted in response to Evans. “Everything that goes on at Houska Dental falls on my shoulders.”

