Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ ex Kieffer Delp has been arrested for allegedly running a meth lab in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, Us Weekly confirms.

Delp, 28, was arrested on Wednesday, January 10, and charged with operating a methamphetamine lab, possession with intent to deliver, possession of substances for methamphetamine, waste in manufacture of methamphetamine and possession and prohibited acts, according to the court documents obtained by Us.

“We received complaints there was a meth lab operated out of an apartment. We obtained a search warrant and when we went to serve the warrant, Kieffer was there. There was a strong chemical smell. We saw the materials used in making meth,” Police Chief Richard Deliman for the McKees Rocks Police Department told Radar Online.

Delp, who dated Evans on and off for years, was featured on the first four seasons of Teen Mom 2. He has been arrested multiple times, including once with Evans in October 2010. Delp was charged with breaking and entering, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at the time. He was also arrested in March 2011 and August 2011 for various drug related charges.

The troubled former reality star recently appeared on Evans’ special Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files and opened up about his past drug use.

“I don’t do drugs anymore … well, not hard drugs,” Delp said during the special, which aired December 11. “It’s OK. I will overcome.”

Delp’s bail is set for $50,000 and according to the court documents, he is unable to post bail. He is currently in Allegheny County Jail.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!