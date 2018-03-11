Celebrity News

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Slams Ex Javi Marroquin, Denies They’re Reuniting: ‘He Moves Too Funny for Me’

Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry, Twitter
Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry attend the exclusive premiere party for Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Season 9 hosted by WE tv in New York City on October 12, 2017. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry made it clear on Saturday, March 10, that she and ex-husband and costar Javi Marroquin are no longer on friendly terms and certainly aren’t rekindling their romance.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—t,” the reality star, 25, tweeted, later explaining to a fan, “He moves too funny for me.”

When a fan wrote, “This broke my heart,” Lowry replied, “He did it. Not me.”

A few hours later, she later cryptically asked on Twitter, “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?” She added: “If you have a child w someone idc how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent.”

The Love Is Bubblegum author and Marroquin have had an on-off relationship ever since divorcing in 2016 after three years of marriage. The exes, who share 4-year-old son Lincoln, have tried to coparent peacefully, but have found themselves at odds several times. Lowry also battled with costar Briana DeJesus, who Marroquin briefly dated. Marroquin later revealed on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast in January that he and DeJesus had broken up.

Marroquin didn’t respond to Lowry’s comments on Saturday, instead sharing a photo with Lincoln at a comic and toy convention, saying, “Awesome weekend. It’s morphing time!”

