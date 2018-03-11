Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry made it clear on Saturday, March 10, that she and ex-husband and costar Javi Marroquin are no longer on friendly terms and certainly aren’t rekindling their romance.

“Javi and I are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullsh—t,” the reality star, 25, tweeted, later explaining to a fan, “He moves too funny for me.”

Javi and i are not getting back together so whatever you’re reading is all bullshit — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

Nope, he moves too funny for me. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

When a fan wrote, “This broke my heart,” Lowry replied, “He did it. Not me.”

He did it. Not me — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

A few hours later, she later cryptically asked on Twitter, “How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together?” She added: “If you have a child w someone idc how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent.”

How can you get back with someone who didn’t have your back when y’all were together? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

If you have a child w someone idc how bad it gets you don’t let someone go after the other parent. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) March 11, 2018

The Love Is Bubblegum author and Marroquin have had an on-off relationship ever since divorcing in 2016 after three years of marriage. The exes, who share 4-year-old son Lincoln, have tried to coparent peacefully, but have found themselves at odds several times. Lowry also battled with costar Briana DeJesus, who Marroquin briefly dated. Marroquin later revealed on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast in January that he and DeJesus had broken up.

Marroquin didn’t respond to Lowry’s comments on Saturday, instead sharing a photo with Lincoln at a comic and toy convention, saying, “Awesome weekend. It’s morphing time!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!