Two’s becoming three! Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, are preparing to welcome their first child together.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 25, star previously dated Comeau from July to September 2017. The duo reconciled this past March following his split from costar Briana DeJesus, who he romanced from October 2017 to January 2018.

Marroquin spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the baby news on Wednesday, May 30, and revealed he had concerns about telling ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares son Lincoln, 4.

“Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well and I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other,” said the MTV star, who latter added that he went through “so many emotions” upon finding out that he’s going to be a dad again. “When [Lauren and I] realized thee was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet. Like, I can’t believe this is happening.”

The on-again couple are planning to host a gender reveal with Lincoln in the future. Scroll down to find out more about the expectant mom!

She met Marroquin at a wedding.

So romantic! Comeau and Marroquin connected through a mutual friend and met for the first time at another pal’s wedding in Delaware in 2017.

“We clicked instantly and just really enjoyed each other’s company,” Comeau told OK! Magazine of her beau in July 2017. “I’m excited to see what happens.”

She’s a proud auntie.

Family first! Comeau frequently shares adorable Instagram photos spending time with her nieces. The threesome love snacking on acai bowls and staying active by swimming and hiking.

You are my greatest adventure ✨ A post shared by Lauren Comeau (@lauren3elizabeth) on May 20, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

She’s a fitness guru.

The toned and tanned beauty has documented her weight loss journey via Instagram. She stays in shape by doing cross fit and competing in Rugged Maniac, an annual obstacle course race through mud!

She loves animals.

Loving on her furry friends! Comeau often poses for selfies with her sweet dog. “He’s a mix from the shelter,” she told a fan on Instagram in March who inquired about the canine’s breed. “He’s a terrier mix but my guess would be with Shepard and Husky.”

She’s from Maine.

Comeau is from Maine and currently resides in South Carolina. She and Marroquin split last year due to long-distance struggles, as he resides in Delaware. However, Marroquin previously told Us that the pair “have a solid plan of when [Comeau] is coming to Delaware.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!