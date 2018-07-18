Teen Mom 2 fans have followed Javi Marroquin’s journey on MTV for five years, but according to the reality star, they may miss out on a key part of his life. Marroquin recently revealed that his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, will not appear on the hit series.

“She doesn’t want to be camera,” the 25-year-old MTV star told Radar Online on Tuesday, July 17. “She deals with a lot of the social media extent of it.”

Marroquin first appeared on Teen Mom 2 during a season 3 episode that aired in January 2013. His wedding to series star Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares 4-year-old son Lincoln, aired on the show. While they called it quits in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, Marroquin has continued to document his life on the series, including his season 8 relationship and subsequent breakup with fellow cast member Briana DeJesus.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 30 that Marroquin is expecting a baby with Comeau.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” Marroquin exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

The pair recently hosted a gender reveal party and announced they are expecting a baby boy. Marroquin told Radar that Lowry “did not congratulate [the couple] on the baby’s gender.”

The Hustle and Heart author did, however, send kind words after her ex’s baby news broke, telling Us Weekly exclusively at the time that she wishes Marroquin and Comeau “the best.” Marroquin, meanwhile, admitted to Us that he was “nervous” to tell his former spouse about the pregnancy.

“Linc knew, so I didn’t want him spilling the beans before I did, but she took it well,” he explained in May. “I think we’re both at a point in our lives where we are happy for each other.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

