Covering up the past — literally! Javi Marroquin inked over the matching tattoo he got with ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus on Sunday, March 10.

“Checkmate,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, wrote on Instagram of the new ink he got to replace his former king chess piece on his ribcage. (DeJesus, 24, has a matching queen.) “Happy anniversary babe @lauren3elizabeth,” he added. “Kids, don’t get tattoos.”

As Marroquin explained in his Instagram Stories, the move was a gesture of love on his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

“Lauren wanted one thing for our anniversary,” he said in a video, panning the camera around to his old artwork.

Marroquin told In Touch that the request was not made out of jealousy, however. “There is no jealousy of Briana on Lauren’s part. I simply did this out of respect for our relationship … My relationship with Lauren has grown over the past year and I do see myself spending the rest of my life with her, so out of respect, I wanted to cut all ties of my past and wanted to cover the tattoo,” he said.

Comeau, 28, also shared an homage to her man on their big day, posting several photos of herself and the reality star kissing each other. “Our love story; it wasn’t traditional and it wasn’t always easy but it’s ours and every day it gets sweeter,” she wrote. “I am thankful for you and this life we are building together. With you is exactly where I want to be. One year down my love.”

The military vet, who first dated Comeau from July 2017 to September 2017, dated DeJesus during their split from October 2017 to January 2018.

Marroquin and Comeau welcomed their son, Eli, in November. (Marroquin also shares son Lincoln, 5, with ex Kailyn Lowry.)

DeJesus exclusively told Us Weekly that she was happy for her ex and his new family in May. “I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” she said. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

The TV personality previously told fans in an Instagram Q&A that she had no plans to cover up her Queen ink. “I love my tattoo. I won’t cover it up, but I will add more to it.”

