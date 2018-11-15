Kailyn Lowry and Lauren Comeau may not be best friends anytime soon, but Javi Marroquin isn’t too worried about their relationship.

“I tell Lauren this all the time, I think we’re just gonna let it flow and let it happen naturally, so whenever we cross paths and they just talk and stop and meet, I mean, we’re not gonna force it,” the 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 star told Us Weekly. “We’re not gonna set up a dinner date or whatnot. We’re gonna see each other at sporting events, like basketball is starting up again in the winter, but we’re just gonna let it happen naturally and when it happens, it happens.”

Marroquin shares nearly 5-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2016 after four years of marriage. Us confirmed in May that Marroquin is expecting his first child, a boy, with Comeau. The pair welcomed their son on Thursday, November 15, nearly three weeks before her due date.

As for reports Lowry, who shares son Isaac, 7, with ex Jo Rivera and 15-month-old son Lux with ex Chris Lopez, is dating someone new, Marroquin told Us that his ex hasn’t let him in on her love life recently.

“Kail is pretty open with me as far as communication, so if it’s true, I mean I’m sure she’ll tell me soon,” he told Us. “I think I tell this to Kail all the time, you know, she deserves a lot. She’s a very hard worker and it’s a shame that she’s … I don’t want to see her settle, so I tell her all the time, ‘Know your worth and don’t settle for anyone. Your time will come.’ I just want her to know that you know, she’s special and someone out there will be great for her. I just don’t want her to get caught up with any bad guys and see her cry or any of the stuff like that and that’s really it.”

Marroquin also opened up to Us about preparing for his upcomingCelebrity Boxing 67 South Florida event, which is raising money for an anti-bullying campaign.

“I’m actually super excited about it. … When they first reached out to me and first told me what they were raising money for, which is anti-bullying, I think especially in today’s society how everything is going on as far as bullying, when you get to be part of such a great cause, I think of course anyone wants to get involved in that, so I did and I jumped on it,” the MTV star explained, admitting that Comeau is “nervous” about the February 16 match.

He explained: “I grew up in a bad part of town, so I mean that’s as far as my fighting background goes, but as far as boxing and really, it’s a sport. People do this for a living, so Lauren, yeah, as far as taking some punches, she doesn’t want my face getting jacked up, so she’s a little nervous.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

