Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his pregnant girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, showed off their new home in a series of Instagram Story pics on Friday, August 17.

The pair, who are expecting a baby boy, have been busy painting and decorating their house in Delaware as they prepare for the arrival of their first child together.

Marroquin, who shares son Lincoln, 4, with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, began dating Comeau in July 2017. They broke up two months later but reunited earlier this year after his split from costar Briana DeJesus and announced in May that they were expecting.

