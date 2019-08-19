Javi Marroquin Posts About Losing Everything After Lauren Comeau Fight





Amid reports of a massive fight between Javi Marroquin and fiancée Lauren Comeau — and speculation that the Teen Mom 2 couple has split — Marroquin shared an update about “losing everything” to his Instagram Stories.

The Monday, August 19, post shows a whiteboard on which an inspirational quote is written: “If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.”

That same day, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Marroquin, 26, and Comeau, 27, got into an altercation over the weekend while hosting friends at their house — and that police were called to the scene. The site also noted that Comeau has unfollowed Marroquin and nixed photos of him from her Instagram.

The gym owner still has photos of Comeau on his Instagram, however, including a romantic upload from Wednesday, August 14. He also posted a photo of their 9-month-old son, Eli, on Friday, August 16.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, Marroquin’s ex-wife with whom he shares 5-year-old son Lincoln, gave a statement to Us Weekly following the report. “Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues,” the 27-year-old told Us. “I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

The reported fight comes one month after the couple vacationed in Mexico and two months after Marroquin popped the question. “June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me,” he wrote at the time. “Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete.”

He continued: “Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”

Marroquin was married to Lowry from 2011 to 2016. His off-and-on relationship with Comeau started in 2017.

