Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s Massive Fight





None of her business! Kailyn Lowry is staying out of Javi Marroquin’s tumultuous relationship with fiancée Lauren Comeau, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host revealed exclusively to Us Weekly.

“Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues,” Lowry, 27, said on Monday, August 19, of her ex-husband. “I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

Marroquin, 26, and Comeau got into a verbal argument over the weekend, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reports. The police were allegedly called to the scene but no one was arrested or removed from the home.

The couple, who share 9-month-old son, Eli, got engaged in June. On Wednesday, August 14, Marroquin shared a photo with Comeau. “Roses are red, violets are blue.. sugar is sweet and so are you,” he wrote.

However, the pair are no longer following each other on social media. Additionally, on Monday morning, he shared a quote on his Instagram Story: “If you feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves ever year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.”

“They fight constantly, but this one was really bad,” a source told The Ashley of the duo. “Something major went down.”

Lowry and Marroquin, meanwhile, have had an up and down relationship for years and share 5-year-old son Lincoln. The duo married in 2012 but she filed for divorce in 2015.

“We fight every other day. It’s a real love/hate relationship … parent-ship,” she revealed on her podcast in May. “I hated when I was married and Javi would leave his s–t in the middle of the floor. As soon as he walked in the door, it’s like he dropped what he had right there. I don’t wanna trip and die.”

In November, Marroquin also opened up about how Lowry feels about Comeau. “I tell Lauren this all the time, I think we’re just gonna let it flow and let it happen naturally, so whenever we cross paths and they just talk and stop and meet, I mean, we’re not gonna force it,” Marroquin told Us. “We’re not gonna set up a dinner date or whatnot. We’re gonna see each other at sporting events, like basketball is starting up again in the winter, but we’re just gonna let it happen naturally and when it happens, it happens.”

