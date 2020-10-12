Kailyn Lowry Claims Ex Javi Tried to Hook Up Again in New Teen Mom Clip

Never a dull moment. Kailyn Lowry accuses ex Javi Marroquin of trying to make a move on her in a dramatic new teaser for the Tuesday, October 13, episode of Teen Mom 2.

In a clip shared to the MTV reality show’s Twitter account on Sunday, October 11, the 28-year-old Pennsylvania native outlines her coparenting dynamic with her 27-year-old ex-husband, from whom she split in 2016. The former pair tied the knot in September 2012 and share son Lincoln, now 6. She also shares Isaac, 10, with ex Jo Rivera, who appeared with her on season 2 of 16 & Pregnant in 2010.

“Last week, I asked Jo and Javi if they’d start meeting me halfway for exchanges. They originally agreed but now Javi’s giving me a hard time,” Lowry says in the clip from the upcoming episode.

On Tuesday’s episode of #TeenMom2, Kailyn faces drama when she plans her next drop-off. pic.twitter.com/GDTh3msYHn — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) October 11, 2020

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host details Marroquin’s reaction to a producer, noting that he was “cool” with the arrangement at first. “He texted me too and was like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to do anything for you because you’re mean to me and Lauren [Comeau],'” she continues. “I leave her alone. I don’t talk about her. … You agreed to meet me halfway but now, because it’s not convenient for you, you’re not gonna do it? Oh really? Is that why you tried to f–k me on Tuesday in the Wawa parking lot while your girlfriend is home with your son?”

Lowry shows recent text messages from Marroquin in which he apparently asks to “slide” through for a hookup. “You’re willing to come to Middletown to f–k me, but you won’t come to Middletown to meet me to get your son? Or even meet me halfway to get your son?” she says. “I really thought we were good for a little while.”

After she and Marroqiun called it quits, Lowry moved on with Chris Lopez. The duo welcomed their first child together, son Lux, in August 2017 and confirmed in February that they were expecting another baby. At the time, the reality star and Lopez, 26, were not together. Lowry gave birth to son Creed in July 2020 and later revealed that she gave the little one Lopez’s last name in hopes that he would “step up as a dad.”

“Nothing I do is going to change someone else’s behavior. However, I feel this is another attempt of me giving him a chance to not argue about the last name and try to be there,” she said during an August episode of her podcast.