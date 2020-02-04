Another Teen Mom tot is on its way! Kailyn Lowry and on-off boyfriend Chris Lopez are expecting their second child together, Us Weekly confirms.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” Lowry, 27, captioned her Tuesday, February 4, Instagram reveal. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

Lowry and Lopez, share 2-year-old son Lux. The Hustle and Heart author is also a mom to Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The PotHead Hair Care creator revealed her status with Lopez last month during the Teen Mom 2 reunion. “There’s no coparenting right now,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host told Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself. And I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

The duo have had an up and down relationship through the years. In January 2019, the reality star joined the “Watch With Us” podcast and opened up about their rocky road.

“Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together — if that makes any sense,” the MTV personality said at the time. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids next month.”

She also shared that while Lopez is “a huge part” of her life, he’s not interested in appearing on Teen Mom 2.

“I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing,” she said. “He’s watched Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them … and I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

In October 2019, Lopez hosted a fan Q&A on Twitter and revealed that he wasn’t happy with the way he treated Lowry when they welcomed Lux in 2017.

“I wouldn’t say regret but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him,” the “Everybody Hates Lopez” podcast host said at the time. “She really carried my son for 9 months and I was f–kin up smh.”