



Doing it on her own! Kailyn Lowry said she isn’t raising her 2-year-old son, Lux, with the help of his dad, Chris Lopez.

“There’s no coparenting right now,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, told Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab during the Tuesday, December 3, reunion of the MTV show. “Right now, he is just working and going to therapy as far as I know. Working on himself.”

The reality star, who also shares Isaac, 9, with Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin, added, “I know he will see Lux when the time is right.”

In April, the Pennsylvania native told Us Weekly exclusively that she and Lopez were “not currently speaking.” She explained at the time: “Chris and I are doing what we need to do for Lux. Hopefully, one day we will speak again, but for now, it is what it is.”

Lowry was singing a different tune three months before this reveal. “Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together, if that makes any sense,” the MTV personality told Us exclusively in January. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids next month.”

The PotHead Hair Care creator went on to explain Lopez’s absence from the show, telling Us, “Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show. I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s watched Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them … and I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

The A Letter of Love author gave birth to Isaac in 2010, followed by Lincoln three years later and Lux in August 2017. When it comes to adding another baby to her brood in the future, Lowry wants to get married first. “No more babies until there’s a ring on my finger,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost tweeted in October.