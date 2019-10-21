



Kailyn Lowry revealed that she plans to get engaged before giving her sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux a baby brother or sister.

“It’s a girl. Just kidding,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tweeted on Sunday, October 20, when one of her followers “had a dream that [she] was pregnant with another boy.”

It’s a girl 💖🌸🎀 just kidding. No more babies until there’s a ring on my finger https://t.co/T9kXxYvefD — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) October 20, 2019

The reality star, who shares Isaac, 9, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 5, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 2, with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez, clarified, “No more babies until there’s a ring on my finger.”

This comes more than a year after the MTV personality said on her “Coffee Convos” podcast that she wants “one more” baby. “I think we should make a pact that you and Cole [DeBoer] and I … will get pregnant together at the time same,” the Pennsylvania native told her Teen Mom 2 costar Chelsea Houska in May 2018. “That would be cute. You know how [Nicole] “Snooki” [Polizzi] and [Jenni] “JWoww” [Farley] did their little show on MTV? Ours could be about our pregnancy.”

Lowry revealed that she had “already started looking at banks,” specifically for a donor with a minimum of a bachelor’s degree and who is “tall, dark and handsome.”

Five months later, the A Letter of Love author told Us Weekly exclusively which of her sons’ fathers she had considered welcoming another kid with.

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us in October 2018. “I kind of have that perspective now. In my book, I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally, I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

The Pothead Hair Care creator added, “In the meantime, I will focus on my hair line and business ventures and hopefully the other things will fall into place.”

