Kailyn Lowry celebrated her 27th birthday on March 14, but Chris Lopez — her on-again, off-again boyfriend — was a no-show at her party. In fact, the Teen Mom 2 star tells Us Weekly she and Chris aren’t even in communication right now.

However, the reality star was singing a different tune earlier this year. Before the MTV show’s ninth season premiered in January, Kailyn told Us that her relationship with Lopez, with whom she shares 17-month-old son Lux, is complicated. “I mean, Chris and I are always together even when we’re not together, if that makes any sense,” she explained. “Don’t be surprised if you see a wedding in the tabloids the next month!”

“Chris is a huge part of my life and is not interested in being on the show,” she added at the time. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing. He’s watched [exes] Jo [Rivera], Javi [Marroquin] and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them … and I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

Three months prior, the A Letter of Love author told Us she “ideally” would have liked Chris to be the father of her next child. But as viewers have seen this season, the pair’s relationship has been rocky recently. In a March episode, for example, Chris sent Kailyn a text meant for his ex — but then texted her to tell her he loved her.

So where exactly does their relationship stand now? Check out the gallery below for Kailyn’s full update.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.