Kailyn Lowry Jokes About Her Baggage Ruining Her Past Relationships

TMI? Kailyn Lowry poked fun at herself and her openness, blaming her lack of a filter for her past relationship issues.

“Maybe that’s why my relationships haven’t worked out, because I’m just, like, immediately, like, ‘Here’s all my baggage,’” Lowry, 28, said on the Thursday, September 17, episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast. “Instead of showing them the good parts of me first, I just dive right into it.”

The Teen Mom 2 star seemingly joked about her comments via her Instagram caption on Monday, September 21.

“Just troubleshooting my relationship issues on the newest episode of @coffeeconvospodcast 😂,” she wrote alongside a clip of herself talking to cohost Lindsie Chrisley during the episode.

Lowry, who is mother of four children, has been vocal about her ups and downs with her past paramours — especially when it comes to how they coparent her kids.

Earlier in the month, the reality star slammed her ex, Chris Lopez, with whom she shares sons Lux, 3, and Creed, 1 month, after Lopez cut the pair’s eldest son’s hair without her consent.

“I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want,” she said in an Instagram Live video in September. “You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me. Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

Lopez fired back at his Lowry during his own Instagram Live video, saying, “I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f–king scalp his ass, all right? Let’s be [on] some real s—t. That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can.”

The Hustle and Heart author, who welcomed Creed in July, previously opened up to Us Weekly about her complicated dynamic with Lopez, claiming that he “admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant,” which played a role in her considering abortion after learning she was pregnant.

Following their second son’s arrival, Lowry told Us in August that the pair “don’t communicate right now. Tomorrow, it could be different.”

As for her relationships with her other exes — she shares son Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin — Lowry explained to Us that she was “good” with both of the men.

“I’m hoping that stays like this for a while,” she added.