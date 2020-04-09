Not having it. Todd Chrisley’s daughter Lindsie Chrisley is speaking out after receiving a negative comment about his novel coronavirus diagnosis.

In the wake of her father’s journey to recovery, the 30-year-old posted a screenshot of a startling message a troll DMed her about Todd’s condition to her Instagram Stories. “Hi Lindsie! Did you see your Dad has Covid? I guess the good guys really do win in the end,” the remark read.

Lindsie was then prompted to hit back at the commenter’s negative response. “The audacity of some people blows my mind,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 8, along with the screenshot. “This is disgusting. My inbox is flooding with similar messages & I’m not here for it. Get right or get off my page.”

The reality star then threatened to expose the troll’s Instagram username, adding, “Don’t make me post your handles. Let’s make you ‘legendary.’”

Todd, 51, first confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis on Wednesday during an episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. At the time, he opened up about the challenges of overcoming the infection.

“Can we talk about this bitch called corona? I have been battling corona for three weeks,” the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed. “I was in the hospital for four and a half days, fever between 100 to 103 [degrees] and it has been the sickest I have ever been on this earth.”

Todd added, “Hopefully, I will get better every day, but as of right now, folks, I still am not clicking on all cylinders. I am probably about 70 to 75 percent of what I normally am, but that last 25 percent is kicking my ass.”

After disclosing the status of his health, Todd’s daughter Savannah Chrisley posted an extensive statement to Instagram, which detailed the difficulties her family has faced amid her dad’s fight. Savannah, 22, also admitted that she’s “never been so scared” amid her father’s health battle, noting how her “mindset” on the virus changed after it affected her own family.

“When dad started getting sick, I immediately started worrying,” she wrote on Wednesday. “He and I are the worriers of the bunch. After a couple days, [my] mom [Julie Chrisley] and I talked him into going to urgent care. He went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19, so they tested him. Here in TN, Vanderbilt [University Medical Center] was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say… ‘OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HE’S A CELEBRITY…’ u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would.”

Savannah revealed that Todd quarantined in his bedroom for seven days before his test came back positive. Thereafter, she said his “symptoms were worsening as days went on.” He later opted to visit the emergency room, where he stayed alone for three days because “he couldn’t fight it any longer.”

In closing, Savannah pleaded for her followers to take this outbreak “seriously,” adding, “STAY HOME! SOCIAL DISTANCE! And most importantly … LOVE HARDER THAN EVER! Life is so short.”

