Todd Chrisley revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and battled the disease for three weeks.

“It has been the sickest that I have ever been in the 52 years I’ve been on this earth,” the Chrisley Knows Best star said on his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast on Wednesday, April 8. “I cannot ever tell you a time in my life where I have ever been as sick as what I had been with the coronavirus.”

His wife, Julie Chrisley, added, “This is serious. This is something that we’ve been dealing with for the past few weeks. Todd and I have been together for 25 years. I have never in 25 years seen him as sick as what he was in the past few weeks.”

Todd told fans that he was hospitalized for four and a half days with a fever ranging from 100 to 103 degrees. He has since returned home, but only feels “70 to 75 percent” better.

“This has been a life-altering experience for me,” he said. “I think that what it has taught me is to look around and see the things that truly, truly matter — and what matters is health. You can have all the money in the world but if you don’t have your health, you have nothing. It’s been a tough, tough three weeks.”

Todd and Julie’s daughter Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram later on Wednesday to further discuss her father’s diagnosis.

“I have never been so scared in my life,” she wrote, noting that she “immediately started worrying” when Todd felt sick. “After a couple days mom and I talked him into going to urgent care…he went in and he was showing all symptoms of COVID-19 so they tested him. Here in TN Vanderbilt was extremely prepared for testing and has testing at 15 or so of their walk in clinics. So before people say…’OH HE ONLY GOT TESTED BECAUSE HES A CELEBRITY…’ u are WRONG! He went into an urgent care just like the rest of u would. After getting tested he went back home and stayed quarantined in his bedroom for 7 days and then his test came back..POSITIVE..when mom and I read that our hearts dropped.”

Savannah, 22, told her 2 million Instagram followers that her dad’s symptoms worsened after he tested positive, which is why he ultimately decided to go to the emergency room.

“He couldn’t fight it any longer,” she wrote. “When [Mom] got there they made her drop him off and leave because of all the strict guidelines.”

Savannah explained that she is used to talking to Todd “10x a day,” so not being able to see him at the hospital was tough.

“I had no idea how he was. At one point I fell on my hands and knees and begged God to not take him..to not take my bestfriend..I would give everything I had if it meant keeping my daddy,” she wrote. “I was so desperate that I dropped photos of our family off at the hospital and said ‘If he sees these I know he’ll keep fighting!’”

The Chrisley family has urged fans to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.