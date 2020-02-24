Kailyn Lowry is ready to do this alone. The Teen Mom 2 star, 27, opened up exclusively with Us Weekly about her relationship with Chris Lopez, following the news that the pair are expecting their second child together.

“I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand,” Lowry said about the criticism she’s received following the announcement that she is pregnant. “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

This is the second child for Lopez, 25, and Lowry. The pair share 2-year-old Lux. Lowry also shares son Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While Lowry and Lopez are not together — “we have no contact,” she confirmed to Us — he is the father and “has admitted to intentionally getting me pregnant,” she said. “The circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion.”

The MTV star had a protective order against Lopez when she got pregnant — but there’s not much more can she can say on that matter.

“Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she shared with Us. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”

The Pride Over Pity author announced the news via Instagram on February 4.

“I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” she wrote at the time. “This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

In January 2019, Lowry opened up to Us about her relationship with Lopez and why he doesn’t appear on Teen Mom 2. “I think he kind of feels like it’s my thing,” she said on the “Watch With Us” podcast. “He’s watched Jo, Javi and other people take advantage of me being on the show and the platform that it brings them … and I think that he doesn’t want to be that person.”

In October 2019, Lopez admitted that he was unhappy with himself about the way he treated Lowry when they welcomed their first son in 2017.

“I wouldn’t say regret but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him,” the “Everybody Hates Lopez” podcast host said. “She really carried my son for [9]**nine months and I was f–kin up smh.”

