It’s a … boy! Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are expecting their second son, Lowry’s fourth little boy, the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to Us Weekly. Lowry, 27, and Lopez, share 2-year-old son Lux; she also shares son Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

“The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix,” Lowry, 27, told Us. “Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition.”

In exclusive photos, the PotHead Hair Care creator is holding her youngest son, while her other boys stand around her and blue confetti falls. Her friend Natalie and Natalie’s son Kaden were also part of the event, which was filmed for Teen Mom 2.

Lowry announced her pregnancy on February 4 via Instagram.

“I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost captioned a photo of her with her boys, holding a sonogram. “Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating.

While Lopez and Lowry have had an up and down relationship through the years — and he’s noticeably absent in the reveal photos – it’s likely he will be a big part of their second son’s life.

“I wouldn’t say regret but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him,” he said during a Twitter Q&A last October. “She really carried my son for 9 months and I was f–kin up smh.”