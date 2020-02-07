Pregnant Kailyn Lowry is preparing for her fourth child’s arrival with weekly injections.

“Progesterone shots every week again,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tweeted on Thursday, February 6. “Anyone else have this?”

The hormone is often injected into pregnant women who have previously experienced early labor or suffered a miscarriage, according to Healthline. Progesterone helps make sure there are enough dilated blood vessels in the uterus to feed the embryo.

The reality star announced on Tuesday, February 4, that she has baby No. 4 on the way, her second child with Chris Lopez. She and Lopez, 30, share their 2-year-old son, Lux, and Lowry previously welcomed Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!” the A Letter of Love author captioned her Instagram reveal earlier this week. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost suffered a miscarriage before Lux’s birth, and the loss was documented on season 7 of the MTV show.

The Pothead Haircare creator cried during the reveal, telling a friend that she bled "for days and days" following the miscarriage. "We had planned the baby down to a science," Lowry explained. "We didn't tell anyone we were pregnant. We were gonna announce on our Christmas cards."

Marroquin, also 27, told Lowry at the time: “I knew it was no one’s fault — it wasn’t your fault, and it wasn’t my fault. But it’s crazy — it’s like I needed someone to blame. That was part of the reason why me and you were fighting so much right after the miscarriage. I needed to blame somebody, and I was taking it out on you. I’m sorry for being mean to you when it all happened … In my head, I’m thinking, ‘She shouldn’t have went to the gym, she shouldn’t have gone to jiu jitsu,’ or stuff like that. Even though I know it had nothing to do with that.”

During this pregnancy, the Pennsylvania native has been experiencing subchorionic hematomas. This is “painless bleeding that occurs in the first trimester,” her Tuesday Instagram Story read.