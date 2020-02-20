Not up for discussion. Kailyn Lowry is hitting back at fans who have questioned her decision to welcome another child with her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

The Teen Mom star, 27, entered defense mode after opening up about her fourth pregnancy via Twitter. Lowry revealed that some of her “weirdest pregnancy cravings” include frozen pizza. The reality personality also responded to a fan’s now-deleted question, where she noted that she “can’t remember the last time” Lopez, 27, has “done anything” for their 2-year-old son Lux.

In response to Lowry’s revelation, a Twitter user asked, “Yet you decide to have another kid with him? Why? 🙄.” The MTV star slammed the commenter’s remark, writing: “You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision.”

Days earlier, Lowry contrasted her current pregnancy from her previous ones. “Things have been so different this time around — it’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did + my anxiety is through the roof,” she wrote via Instagram on February 14. “I’m scared of doing anything wrong.”

Beneath the post, Lowry’s former 16 and Pregnant costar Nikkole Paulun praised the expectant mother. In her reply, Paulun referenced the backlash she has garnered for having a child with Lopez. “Honestly I’m so proud of how you handle all the criticism. It’s inspiring. You’ll know the perfect name when you hear it! It’s just a gut feeling you get ❤️,” the 26-year-old wrote.

Lowry announced on February 4 that she was pregnant with her fourth child. This pregnancy also marks her second child with Lopez. She also shares sons Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Lux with Lopez.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉,” she shared via Instagram, posting a photo of herself alongside Issac, Lincoln and Lux looking at pics of Lowry’s sonogram. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around.”

She continued, “I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!🤰🏻.”