Kailyn Lowry Says Ex Jo Rivera Thinks Son’s New Hair Color Is ‘Badass’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has officially achieved cool mom status for letting her 10-year old son Isaac Elliot Rivera dye his hair red.

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry’s Dating History: From Jo Rivera to Chris Lopez

The pregnant 28-year-old A Letter of Love author snapped a mirror pic from Delaware-based salon GEM Beauty Co. on Wednesday, June 17. In the pic, her son sits in a salon chair rocking freshly dyed bright-red hair.

Mom stands above him wearing a face mask with her hair styled in intricate braids that flow into loose curls.

See All the Celebrities Who Have Done Their Own At-Home Haircuts Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

One of Lowry’s 3.8 million Instagram followers couldn’t help but ask about her ex and Isaac’s dad, Jo Rivera. “Awh how cute! Good for him! What does jo think 🤣” the fan asked.

Lowry replied to the fan, “texted a pic and he said Isaac looks badass!”

The Pennsylvania native made her reality TV debut in 2010 while she and Rivera were expecting Isaac. They welcomed their first son into the world in January of that same year, but their relationship didn’t last.

She went on to star on Teen Mom 2 and began dating Jordan Wenner, before Rivera controversially got involved in her life again.

“For the first time since I found out I was pregnant, we were getting along smoothly. Because we had never learned how to be friends, we fell back into old habits and I cheated on Jordan with Jo,” she wrote in her 204 book Pride Over Pity.

“Even though I was deeply in love with Jordan, I selfishly wanted Jo to remain single. I had typical girl syndrome: I didn’t want Jo, but I also didn’t want anyone else to be with him. One night, after he dropped Isaac off, we slept together.”

‘Teen Mom’ Stars’ Best Quotes on Coparenting: ‘We Will Always Be a Team’

Lowry has welcomed two more children since Isaac. She shares Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and Lux, 2, with ex Chris Lopez. She’s now expecting her second child with Lopez, as announced on February 4.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)