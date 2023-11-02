Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins — and she thinks she might be having two girls.

“I went to a new nail place today and I’m just sitting there talking to the girl next to me and the lady who’s doing her nails, and [the nail technician’s] saying how she has twin girls,” Lowry, 31, said during a Wednesday, November 1, TikTok video.

She continued: “I’m thinking to myself, ‘Maybe this is a sign that mine are girls.’ Like, what are the odds that I tried a new nail place and she has twin girls?”

Lowry also shared that she was getting blood work done that same day to find out “one and/or both” of the twins’ sex.

“Allegedly, the results are gonna be emailed to me tomorrow,” the reality TV personality said, noting that she’s “trying to figure out” whether she wants to do a sex reveal or just look at the results as soon as she receives them.

Lowry revealed that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott are expecting twins during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast late last month. The announcement came nearly one year after she quietly welcomed son Rio — her fifth baby and her first with Scott — in 2022.

Lowry also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. The MTV personality admitted in the Wednesday TikTok clip that it doesn’t feel real that she’ll soon be the mom of seven kids.

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in for me yet that I’m even having twins. My grandmother told me when I was pregnant with Isaac as a teenager, she’s like, ‘Babies are born. Like, this isn’t just gonna go away. It’s not like the problem is the pregnancy and then it just goes away,’” Lowry said.

She continued: “Not that this is a problem at this point, [but] it hasn’t fully sunk in that I’m gonna have two babies from this.”

When it comes to naming the twins, Lowry has already enlisted the help of her fans.

“Name these babies,” she wrote via her Instagram Story last month along with a suggestion box and text screenshot from a friend, which read, “I’m telling you right now. You are not leaving the hospital without names, so get it together. You have 2 jobs.”

In a subsequent Story, Lowry showed a screenshot from her aunt suggesting the name Aire. “I don’t want to use it bc Kylie Jenner,” she captioned the screenshot. (Jenner, 26, shares son Aire, 21 months, and daughter Stormi, 5, with ex Travis Scott.)