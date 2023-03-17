A brand new moniker! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have begun the process to legally rename their son, Us Weekly can confirm.

The parents filed a petition to legally change the name of their 13-month-old son from Wolf to Aire, according to documents obtained by Us on Thursday, March 16.

The Kardashians star, 25, welcomed her second child with the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, in February 2022. At the time of baby No. 2’s arrival, the duo —who were off and on for years before calling it quits for good in January — didn’t have a name chosen for their little one. (The pair are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Stormi.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

However, the duo ended up picking the name Wolf Jacques Webster, which is the name on his birth certificate. One month after bringing her little one home, however, Jenner revealed that she had a change of heart over his moniker.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote via her Instagram Story in March 2022. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

At the time, neither the beauty mogul nor Scott unveiled their newborn’s new name. During season 2 of The Kardashians, Jenner gave some clarity about the confusion over what to call her son.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to come to us when we saw him and it didn’t. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate — or else they register him without a name — so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloé [Kardashian] suggested Wolf and I liked the WW,” she shared at the time. “So we put Wolf Webster in that moment and right after I signed the birth certificate I was like, ‘What did I just do?​​​​’”

It wasn’t until January that the reality star revealed her little one’s moniker along with the first glimpse of his face.

“AIRE,” she captioned several photos of her toddler’s face, seemingly revealing his name nearly one year after his birth.

Two weeks before the pair announced her son’s official title, Us confirmed they split after spending the holidays apart.

“Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there,” a source exclusively told Us at the time of the on and off again couple. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

One month later, a second insider revealed that the twosome pulling the plug on their romance may be for good this time.

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” the source told Us exclusively in February. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”