Really the end? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up and gotten back together several times, but an insider tells Us Weekly that their latest split may be the one that sticks.

“[Kylie] has no idea what the future holds, but right now she doesn’t see any type of a reconciliation,” the source says of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 25. “At the end of the day, the only thing that matters to Kylie is what’s best for her kids, period. She knows Travis is an amazing father and that’s the only thing that she cares about.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 30, share daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 12 months. Us confirmed in January that the pair — who’ve been linked since 2017 — called it quits after spending the holidays apart.

“This has happened so many times before,” an insider told Us at the time. “They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

While Jenner may not see a future with Scott, the first source says “her friends aren’t so convinced” that the romance is over for good. “They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, so friends wouldn’t be surprised at all if they got back together again at some point,” the insider explains. “Part of that reason is because they really are friends no matter what.”

Whether they rekindle the flame or not, the two remain committed to coparenting their little ones. “No matter what happens in terms of their romantic relationship, Kylie and Travis will always handle things like mature adults,” the source adds.

Last year, the duo weathered breakup speculation after model Rojean Kar claimed that she frequently texted with Scott after they worked together on a music video set. The Cactus Jack founder publicly denied her claims via social media.

“It’s a lot of weird s–t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video,” he wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “I’m saying this for the last time: I don’t know this person. I’ve never been with this person. So, please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”

Jenner, for her part, never publicly addressed the allegations, but an insider told Us at the time that she planned to stand by her then-boyfriend.

“Kylie is staying strong,” the source explained in October 2022. “There are a lot of people trying to tear them apart, but they know the truth about their relationship and are confident in what they have. … Kylie is always looking out for her kids’ best interest and wouldn’t let something like cheating allegations affect her life in a big way.”