Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Reveals the Sex of Her Twin Babies

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s brood of boys just keeps growing.

“They’re boys!” Lowry, 31, excitedly announced in an Instagram video on Monday, November 6, revealing the sex of the twins she’s expecting with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. In the video, Lowry seemingly found out about the babies’ sex reveal while on a phone call with Scott.

“Hey, the email came in,” she told him at the beginning of the clip. The information appeared to come at a not-so-great time for Scott — whom Lowry has dated since April 2022 — as he was apparently watching or attending a sporting event.

“When is the game over?” Lowry asked her partner. “An hour? No, no. I have to open it right now.” Despite some hesitation, Lowry erupted into happy laughter upon learning she’ll be having two baby boys. “Love you, bye,” she told Scott before ending the call.

Several fans shared their surprised reactions to the news in the post’s comments. “Officially the boy maker lol congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one user wrote, while another joked, “Kail now you gotta stop bc they’re coming out 2 at a time 😂😂😂 congratulations!!” Lindsie Chrisley also poked fun at Lowry’s streak of having boys by writing, “I’m unwell.”

Earlier this year, Lowry confirmed that she and Scott secretly welcomed their first child together, son Rio, in 2022. The former MTV personality also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry teased that more information about her twins is on the way, as she captioned her Monday upload, “In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series 😂😅 You’ll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck 🤞🏻.”

Last month, Lowry revealed that she is expecting babies No. 6 and 7 during a podcast interview with TikTok star Allison Kuch, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Isaac Rochell. While discussing their respective recent trips to Thailand, Lowry stated, “I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs.”

Kailyn went on to speculate that she got pregnant before her and Scott’s trip. “When I got there, I was eating everything,” Lowry shared. “My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].’”

In addition to asking fans for their baby name recommendations via Instagram, Lowry explained why she suspected she might have twin girls via TikTok. “I went to a new nail place today and I’m just sitting there talking to the girl next to me and the lady who’s doing her nails, and [the nail technician’s] saying how she has twin girls,” she stated in a November 1 video.

Lowry continued: “I’m thinking to myself, ‘Maybe this is a sign that mine are girls.’ Like, what are the odds that I tried a new nail place and she has twin girls?” She went on to note that she was getting a blood test to find out her babies’ sex that same day and that the results would be emailed to her the next day.