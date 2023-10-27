Naming a child — let alone two — is an important task, and Kailyn Lowry is recruiting fans to help her do just that.

“Name these babies,” The Teen Mom 2 alum, 31, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 27, the same day she announced she’s expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Lowry posted the suggestion box alongside a text screenshot from a friend, which read, “I’m telling you right now. You are not leaving the hospital without names, so get it together. You have 2 jobs.”

Her family has already come up with some ideas. “Aire was your great great grandfather’s middle name and also his fathers [sic] middle name,” a text from Lowry’s aunt read in a second Instagram Story post. However, the MTV personality noted that the name was already taken by another celebrity child.

“My aunt’s suggestion but I don’t want to use it bc Kylie Jenner,” she captioned the text screenshot. (Jenner, 26, shares her son Aire, 20 months, and daughter Stormi, 5, with ex Travis Scott.)

On Friday, Lowry broke her pregnancy news during an episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast while chatting with pregnant TikTok star Allison Kuch. During a discussion about their recent vacations in Thailand, Lowry teased, “I guess we both came home with souvenirs.”

She went on to speculate that she got pregnant before she and Elijah — whom she’s dated since April 2022 — left for their trip. “When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, ‘There’s no way. There’s no way I am [pregnant].’”

Earlier this year, Lowry confirmed that she welcomed her fifth child — her first with Elijah — son Rio, in late 2022. (She also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.)

“I first came across your show [when] I was in the hospital having one of my kids,” she told Aurora Culpo on the “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast in July. Culpo’s reality series The Culpo Sisters premiered in November 2022.

It wasn’t until earlier this month that Lowry opened up about Rio’s scary birth story. “Elijah didn’t cry when I gave birth and that was really upsetting to me,” she shared on the October 13 episode of her “Barely Famous” podcast. “I remember being upset … because Elijah is such a mellow, calm, cool and collected person. It takes a lot to bring him out of character. I’ve only seen him out of character one time.”

She later learned that her boyfriend’s lack of emotion was due to the “traumatizing” nature of Rio’s birth, explaining that her son was transported immediately to the NICU. “I literally got to hold him for, maybe, three seconds before they took him away to the NICU,” she stated. “And I was so upset [and] beside myself. It was so scary.”