TikTok’s favorite couple! Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell have taken the internet by storm with hilarious hijinks and their sweet love story.

The twosome met while attending the University of Notre Dame and started dating in late 2014. After the Georgia native was done with collegiate football, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. Kuch and Rochell remained together as he set off to California and she finished up her studies.

In May 2018, the social media personality graduated and announced she was headed back to her home state of California for a “big girl job” in Los Angeles. Once reunited, the Orange County native attended her then-boyfriend’s games and cheered him on throughout the season.

“Proud of you!! Year 2⚡️💙,” Kuch wrote via Instagram in September 2018.

The following year, the influencer created her TikTok page where she posted vlog-style videos about being an NFL girlfriend. In July 2020, Rochell popped the question to his longtime love.

“I could say I’m surprised he proposed but that would be a lie. To be honest, I’ve known I was going to marry Isaac since the day I met him, 5 and a half years ago at Notre Dame,” Kuch wrote via Instagram after announcing the news of her engagement. “After I met him, I went back to the apartment I was staying at and texted my mom telling her I met the man I was going to marry + how amazing he was – kind, funny, genuine, down to earth, and soooooo cute.”

She continued: “To my surprise, I also received a text letting me know that Isaac felt the same way I was feeling lol (the text was meant for his brother but somehow was sent to me). The past 5 years have been the most amazing years of my life…I can only imagine what the next 5, 10, 15, [etc]. have in store. I love you so much Isaac – I could keep talking but I think I’ll save the rest for the vows ;).”

The two tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas in April 2021, but revealed at the end of the year they had actually eloped prior to their destination wedding.

“Secrets out,” Kuch captioned the TikTok video revealing her and the defensive end’s elopement. The clip showed footage and pictures from their secret ceremony and had a snippet from the song “What A Time” playing in the background.

Throughout their relationship, Rochell has bounced around from several NFL teams including the Chargers, the Colts, the Browns and most recently the Raiders. Kuch has documented their many moves and her relationship with the football player via her social media and has gained popularity for it.

As of January 2023, the internet personality has more than 2 million followers on TikTok. In addition to her vlogs, she also posts clips of her pranking her partner. In one of her most popular jokes, she refers to Rochell as Mr. Kuch, and many sports organizations have gotten on board with the bit.

“I just got a package from the NFL. ‘Mr. and Mrs. Allison Kuch, hope you enjoy these custom jerseys. And don’t worry, we corrected Isaac’s,” the TikToker shared in a November 2022 video. Inside the package were two jerseys, one with the name “Allison” on the back and the other read “Allison’s Husband.”

