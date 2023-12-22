Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell are officially parents after welcoming their first baby, Scottie Bee.

Kuch shared a mini-vlog via TikTok on Thursday, December 21, revealing that their first daughter had been born on December 9.

“I don’t even know how to feel, but I’m excited, that’s all I have,” Rochell could be heard saying behind the camera as he filmed his wife. Kuch responded, “I love you so much.”

The TikTok star and the NFL player, both 28, announced her pregnancy in June. “No way!” she exclaimed in a TikTok video at the time, as he chimed in: “You’re pregnant!”

The couple also shared maternity photos via Instagram. “Baby coming December 👼🏽🤍,” they captioned pictures of themselves holding a sonogram.

Rochell even celebrated the happy news via X (formerly Twitter). “Hey, everyone. Just wanted to let you know my wife is pregnant!” he wrote at the time. “CAN’T WAIT TO BE A DAD.”

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2023 New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s rainbow baby, daughter Esti Maxine, on January 13. “What a blessed day,” Legend gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend noted at […]

In a second TikTok video, Kuch explained that while she has been open about her personal life in the past, she would be more guarded upon the arrival of her daughter. “I’m definitely going to keep a lot private, especially regarding my child,” she said. “I’ll touch on that in the next few weeks, but I also have vlogged and recorded a lot, like going to my first two ultrasounds, going to Turks and Caicos, how I kept that all a secret because nobody knew on the trip. I have 300 drafts, so I hope you guys are ready.”

She captioned the post: “To the people seeing me rubbing my stomach in public … does it make sense now??”

Kuch and Rochell met in 2014 when they were sophomores in college. They got engaged in July 2020 and eloped that December before having a second wedding in April 2021.

Although Kuch has frequently documented her relationship with Rochell since stepping into the spotlight, she hinted earlier this year that she didn’t want to show the world everything.

Related: NFL Star Isaac Rochell and Wife Allison Kuch's Relationship Timeline TikTok’s favorite couple! Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell have taken the internet by storm with hilarious hijinks and their sweet love story. The twosome met while attending the University of Notre Dame and started dating in late 2014. After the Georgia native was done with collegiate football, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers. […]

“We have a very strong relationship, we’ve been together eight years and I’m not scared to share any part of that,” she said on the “Real Pod With Victoria Garrick” in February. “But I’ve learned that I like the privacy of our relationship to a certain extent, as well as other parts of my life that are private, like family and our children one day. There’s a level of things I’m willing to share.”

In the days leading up to her baby girl’s arrival, Kuch reflected on her pregnancy journey. “These could be my last moments just being alone for a long time,” she said in an Instagram video taken the day before her C-section. “I’m really excited to become a mom. It doesn’t sound real. It’s very surreal that I’m gonna become a mom, but I’m so excited to see my daughter and see what she looks like and just have a little best friend and spoil the crap out of her.”

She concluded: “I’m having a baby tomorrow. I cannot believe those words are coming out of my mouth.”