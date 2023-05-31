Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry reflected on a harrowing incident of domestic violence in which she alleged her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez tried to “kill” her.

The former MTV personality, 31, appeared on the Wednesday, May 31, episode of the “Dumb Blonde” podcast and called her time with Lopez, 29, “by far my most tumultuous and toxic relationship” she’s experienced. Lowry shares two sons — 5-year-old Lux and 2-year-old Creed — with the Delaware resident. (The “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost is also mom of 13-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera, and 9-year-old son Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.)

While describing her relationship with Lopez — whom she dated on and off from 2016 to 2020 — Lowry alleged that he cheated on her with multiple women and once “choked me while holding our son.”

“He broke a window, he broke a door,” she claimed, explaining that she chose not to contact police for so long because “she wanted him to change and pick me and be with me and be good and us be great. I didn’t want to do those things.”

During one specific incident — “around the time I got pregnant with [Creed]” — Lowry alleged, “I literally thought I was going to die.”

“He put my face into the couch and was just smothering me into the couch,” the Pride Over Pity author claimed. (Creed was born in July 2020, putting the incident around October 2019.) “I don’t know what took over me but I fought for my f—king life. I just remember just turning my head a certain way and being able to, like, gasp for air. I still did not want to call the f—king police. I was so just, like, ‘I want you to choose me, I want you to get better.’ You know? It was sick.”

Lopez, for his part, responded to Lowry’s allegations via TikTok Live on Tuesday, May 30, after a preview clip of the podcast dropped. While he denied ever attempting to “kill” her, he admitted the smothering allegations were true and confessed to domestic violence allegations against him. He also claimed that Lowry “punched me in the face numerous times.”

“I ain’t almost killed nobody, bro. No cap, no cap,” the University of Delaware alum said via TikTok, per The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “I never almost killed nobody … everybody was always, always breathing. They always had room to breathe. They always had their phone … I never ever, ever, ever killed anybody.”

Lopez went on to claim that he “never beat” Lowry, but “the story’s not wrong,” adding, “I f—ked up. I made a mistake.”

“I did choke her. I already admitted that. It’s already on my record. The DV [domestic violence] is true. I’m not gonna hide from that. That’s something I’m honest about. The DV part is true,” he said. “But the whole beating her up part? No, that’s not true. I never beat her up. I never did any of that s—t.”

Per documents obtained by In Touch in 2021, Lowry was granted a no-contact order against Lopez on October 1, 2019 and a PFA against him on October 30, 2019. After a January 2020 domestic violence incident — in which the Pennsylvania native, who was three months pregnant with Creed at the time, alleged that Lopez grabbed her by the throat and attempted to punch her stomach — Lopez was arrested for violating the PFA.

In August 2020, he pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor offensive touching and one count of not complying with a bond order. While Lopez was sentenced to two years in jail for the incident, his sentence was suspended and he instead served out a probation sentence. He was also required to undergo domestic violence classes and not have contact with Lowry.

Lowry, for her part, had previously been embroiled in a domestic violence incident with Marroquin during their marriage. During a 2012 episode of Teen Mom 2, the Hustle & Heart author repeatedly pushed her then-husband while yelling that she wanted to “punch” him. In July 2021, Lowry revealed on her “Coffee Convos” podcast that the altercation “is something I will regret for the rest of my life.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.