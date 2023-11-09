Your account
Celebrity Moms

Pregnant Kailyn Lowry’s Son Isaac Tells Her to ‘Stop Having Kids’ Ahead of Twin Boys’ Arrival

By
Kailyn LowryJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry shared a glimpse of how her sons reacted after finding out she’s pregnant with twin boys — and the whole family wasn’t exactly thrilled.

“Gender reveal part 2! Pumped to tell the kids…and of course one smoke cannon doesn’t go off. I should’ve known then it was foreshadowing the future chaos 😜,” Lowry, 31, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 8, alongside footage from her family’s sex reveal party.

The clip began by showing a huge pink and blue balloon display set up beside a pool with a sign that read “Twins.” Lowry proceeded to turn the camera on sons Isaac, 13, Lincoln, 9, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, for their predictions on whether they would be getting baby brothers or sisters.

“I think it’s gonna be a boy, but I really want it to be a girl,” Isaac said before his mom reminded him that there are two babies on the way. “Oh … I’m hoping that they’re both girls.”

Isaac’s younger siblings were divided on their guesses before the big reveal, which showed blue smoke being shot into the air behind the balloons. Lowry later asked her sons for their reactions to the news.

“I think mom should stop having kids,” Isaac said with a laugh, covering his face with his hands. “There are gonna be more boys and more and more.”

Lincoln told Lowry he was slightly disappointed, teasing, “I already have too [many] brothers.” Lux admitted he felt “nervous,” but Creed was excited about having little brothers on the way.

Lowry announced on her “Barely Famous” podcast last month that she’s pregnant and expecting twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott, revealing that this has been her “most emotional pregnancy yet.” She shared the first part of her sex reveal recap via Instagram on Monday, November 6, announcing in the video, “They’re boys!”

The former MTV star shares Isaac with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin. She welcomed Lux and Creed with ex Chris Lopez. Earlier this year, Lowry subtly confirmed on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast that she and Scott welcomed their first baby together in late 2022.

Lowry detailed son Rio’s birth on an October episode of “Barely Famous,” telling listeners that she was “upset” when Scott “didn’t cry” during the delivery.

“He said that [it was] because we didn’t have time with him when he came out of my kitty-cat [and] that he had to go right to the NICU,” Lowry recalled. “I literally got to hold him for, maybe, three seconds before they took him to the NICU. And I was so upset [and] beside myself. It was so scary. … I’ve never been the outside one; I’ve been the one giving birth. So, I’ve never been on the other side where he probably got a chance to process, ‘OK, my son is born,’ before everything happens so first.”

