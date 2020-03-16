Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is not here for her ex Chris Lopez‘s drama. The reality star, 27, who is pregnant with her second child with Chris, 25, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the latest betrayal that she claims she’s going through with her ex.

On Saturday, March 14, a Teen Mom fan account shared a photo of Chris with his ex-girlfriend from high school. Kailyn was quick to respond on Instagram, writing, “They’ve been together this whole time. Nobody needs to pass this ‘tea’ along like I don’t know. I hope they can work it out this time!”

The following day, when a fan claimed that she’s not a good mom, the 16 & Pregnant alum replied. “You got this all f–king wrong,” she wrote. “Me & him were together. He’s been lying to both of us about the other.”

Although Kailyn has been staying strong through the drama, the mother of three admitted exclusively to Us Weekly it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s hurtful. When I loved someone so hard, it was devastating to know he was capable of hurting me to the extent that he has,” she shared with Us on Monday, March 16. “When someone can lie through their teeth so well … I fell for it, only to find out later my gut was right all along.”

Chris, meanwhile, claims the drama is all for the show. “Idea. Stop talking bout some bs that ain’t true for ratings and drama,” he commented on Instagram on Monday. “She gotta new man let’s move on.”

Kailyn has not revealed that she is dating again.

The exes share 2-year-old Lux. She also is the mother of son Isaac, 9, with ex Jo Rivera, and son Lincoln, 6, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

