Kailyn Lowry has found her happily ever after with longtime boyfriend Elijah Scott.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, revealed that Scott, 26, made their engagement official while chatting with her “Coffee Convos” co-host Lindsie Chrisley on the Thursday, August 22, episode of their podcast.

“No, I’m not married,” Lowry said to Chrisley, 34, when she asked about her marital status. “This is the ring that they give you before you get married.”

The MTV personality went on to say that she didn’t formally announce the couple’s engagement because Scott would always ask her to marry him, but she never “took him seriously” since he never popped the question with a ring.

Related: Relive the Craziest ‘Teen Mom’ Moments The Teen Mom franchise has been delivering the drama since 2009, but some moments stand out as crazier than others. From Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans trying to convince her lawyer a Kesha concert is more important than reporting to jail, Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards appearing to drive under the influence, watch the video above to relive the craziest […]

“I was just like, ‘We’ll play this by ear. I’ll let you know, if you have a ring one day, we’ll reevaluate,’” Lowry continued. “And then one day he just showed up with a ring.”

Lowry also detailed how he proposed, claiming that he didn’t get on one knee as one would during a traditional proposal.

“We’ve both been married already, so we both don’t care about the whole ‘get on one knee and make it all romantic and stuff,’” she said. “Because that’s just not how we are … He came into the bathroom one day while I was getting ready and he gave me the ring … I was like, ‘Oh my God, thank you!’”

(Lowry was previously married to ex Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2017, while Scott was married to ex Kayla Brooke from 2018 to 2020.)

Though she appeared to be excited about being engaged, Lowry added that she doesn’t like “being the center of attention” and “would have been happier if he had left the ring on the table and walked out.”

Earlier this week, Lowry exclusively told Us Weekly how Scott “seamlessly” stepped into her kids’ lives. She shares son Isaac, 14, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 10, with Marroquin and sons Lux, 7, and Creed, 4, with ex Chris Lopez. She and Scott – who she started dating in 2022 – share twins Verse and Valley, born in late 2023, and son Rio, 21 months.

“He’s so cool, calm and collected at all times. I’ve never experienced that in my entire life,” Lowry told Us. “He’s an angel on this earth, and I don’t know what I did to deserve him. [He’s like], ‘Nothing is too big of a problem, we’re gonna figure it out.’ And that’s really different for me.”

She added, “My kids love him, which is so — I just have never really seen that. Isaac and Elijah are best friends. If Elijah is not at a game for Lincoln, Lincoln’s like, ‘Where is Elijah?’ Not even looking for me, looking for him. And then Lux and Creed love him because they just jump all over him. They think he’s, like, the cool dad. Maybe not their dad, but the cool dad.”